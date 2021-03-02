Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 86.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 7.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 865.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED stock opened at $219.53 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Universal Display from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.29.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.