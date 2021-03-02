Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues Earnings Results

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports.
UNIT stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. 38,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,438. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.
Uniti Group Company Profile
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
