Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues Earnings Results

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports.

UNIT stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. 38,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,438. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.