United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to post $3.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.85 billion. United States Steel reported sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year sales of $13.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $14.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.05 billion to $13.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $18.94. 216,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,281,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

