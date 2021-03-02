United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading Up 7.6%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s stock price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.90 and last traded at $28.45. Approximately 894,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,528,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. MKM Partners increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 48.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.