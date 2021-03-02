United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

United Fire Group has increased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Fire Group has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 150.0%.

Shares of UFCS opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. United Fire Group has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $768.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.15.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $66,957.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,439.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,837 shares of company stock worth $474,483. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

UFCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

