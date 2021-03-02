United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on UAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Airlines from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Airlines from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of United Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $53.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michele J. Hooper bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,058. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,210,000 after buying an additional 980,766 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,044,000 after buying an additional 1,412,392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,664,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after buying an additional 1,179,666 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after buying an additional 51,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.