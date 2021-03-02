Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €30.00 ($35.29) target price from research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UN01. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Independent Research set a €28.40 ($33.41) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.86 ($31.60).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €29.52 ($34.73) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. Uniper has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52-week high of €31.28 ($36.80). The company has a 50 day moving average of €29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.64.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

