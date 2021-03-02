Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 250.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 785,022 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after purchasing an additional 652,275 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Union Pacific by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 40.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after purchasing an additional 565,657 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.25. The stock had a trading volume of 24,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.34. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

