Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Unifi posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $162.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

UFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Unifi by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unifi by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unifi stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Unifi has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

