Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock opened at $76.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $120.25.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

