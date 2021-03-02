Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,099.45

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,099.45 ($27.43) and traded as low as GBX 1,924 ($25.14). Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,956 ($25.56), with a volume of 139,042 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 2,620 ($34.23) to GBX 2,325 ($30.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,285 ($29.85).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,964.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,099.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

