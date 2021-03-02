UIL Limited (UTL.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:UTL)

UIL Limited (UTL.L) (LON:UTL) declared a dividend on Friday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of UIL Limited (UTL.L) stock opened at GBX 253 ($3.31) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.47. The firm has a market cap of £214.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 229.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 185.35. UIL Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.75 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 262 ($3.42).

In other news, insider Stuart J. Bridges bought 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £138,320 ($180,715.97). Also, insider Stuart J. Bridges bought 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £10,972.90 ($14,336.16).

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

