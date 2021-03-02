UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of UFPI stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 320,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,594,000 after buying an additional 246,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,594,000 after buying an additional 99,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,167,000 after acquiring an additional 101,122 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 841,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after acquiring an additional 52,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 264,762 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

