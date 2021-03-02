Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX traded down $4.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.00. 2,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,606. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.05. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, CFO Yi Larson sold 15,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $1,941,081.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,785 shares of company stock worth $12,674,834. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPTX shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

