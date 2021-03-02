TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock Price Up 5.4%

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.73 and last traded at $88.67. Approximately 202,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 187,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.14.

TTEC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in TTEC by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 15.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

