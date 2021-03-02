TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

TTEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

TTEC opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. TTEC has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $91.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.55 and its 200-day moving average is $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.52. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in TTEC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in TTEC in the third quarter worth $44,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

