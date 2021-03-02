TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%.

TTEC opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.40. TTEC has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $91.08. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

