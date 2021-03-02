TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get TTEC alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 186,360 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,867,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 104,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in TTEC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 408,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 87,925 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,586. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.40.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.52. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.