TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Shares of TRST stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $683.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRST shares. TheStreet raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.