Truist Trims Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Target Price to $15.00

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 198.80% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.
Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 55,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,825. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $165.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.61.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.
