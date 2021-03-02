Truist Trims Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Target Price to $15.00

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 198.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 55,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,825. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $165.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 26,592 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

