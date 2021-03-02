Truist Boosts 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $56.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective raised by Truist from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ONEM. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.38.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $414,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $753,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 965,142 shares of company stock valued at $41,806,771 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.