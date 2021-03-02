TRON (TRX) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and approximately $1.50 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TRON has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000615 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000083 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001058 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

