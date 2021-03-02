Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells $338,000.00 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $338,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $324,200.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $450,940.00.

On Friday, February 19th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $432,320.00.

On Monday, February 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $171,600.00.

On Friday, February 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $168,660.00.

On Monday, February 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $156,720.00.

On Thursday, January 28th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $106,520.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $169,530.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $109,960.00.

TSE traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.80. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $69.81.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

