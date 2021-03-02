Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) rose 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 383,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 615,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $138.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trinity Biotech by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 59,816 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trinity Biotech by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 515,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 344,092 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Trinity Biotech by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.