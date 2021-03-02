TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for TriMas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get TriMas alerts:

TRS stock opened at $33.73 on Monday. TriMas has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $36.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 0.80.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in TriMas during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.