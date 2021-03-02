Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of TCNGF stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

