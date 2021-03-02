Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $93.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85. Trex has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.