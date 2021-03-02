Trellus Management Company LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CarParts.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter worth $100,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter worth $111,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,718.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 20,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,764 shares in the company, valued at $583,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,366,404 shares of company stock worth $19,614,904 over the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PRTS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ PRTS traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. 21,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,762. The company has a market capitalization of $907.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $23.26.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

