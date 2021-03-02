Trellus Management Company LLC Acquires New Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,468,000 after buying an additional 366,675 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Datadog by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,638,000 after buying an additional 564,935 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,453,000 after buying an additional 2,380,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Datadog by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,864,000 after buying an additional 506,450 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $95.22. The stock had a trading volume of 86,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,175.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average is $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $3,253,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,125,396.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 35,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $3,521,166.83. Insiders sold 1,926,671 shares of company stock worth $195,389,437 over the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

