Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Announces Dividend of $0.29

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2931 per share on Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 35,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,173. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. Treasury Wine Estates has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

TSRYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Treasury Wine Estates from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Treasury Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

