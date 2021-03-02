Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.94 EPS

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $29.71. 8,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,632. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $91,789.25. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,519 shares of company stock valued at $388,584. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

