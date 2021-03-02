Trane Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,148 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,434% compared to the typical daily volume of 140 call options.
Shares of TT stock opened at $158.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.08 and its 200 day moving average is $137.03.
Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,507,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,650,000 after buying an additional 435,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.72.
Trane Technologies Company Profile
Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.
See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.