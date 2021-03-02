Trane Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,148 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,434% compared to the typical daily volume of 140 call options.

Shares of TT stock opened at $158.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.08 and its 200 day moving average is $137.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,507,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,650,000 after buying an additional 435,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

