Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $1,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $51,129,000. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,160,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.