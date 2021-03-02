Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 118.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $251.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.76. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $113.48 billion, a PE ratio of 382.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,176,677 shares of company stock valued at $264,970,688 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

