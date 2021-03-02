Traders Buy Large Volume of Boingo Wireless Put Options (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,798 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,839% compared to the typical daily volume of 299 put options.
Boingo Wireless stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.01 million, a PE ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $15.92.
Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. Research analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WIFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Northland Securities lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.
Boingo Wireless Company Profile
Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.
