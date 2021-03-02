Traders Buy Large Volume of Boingo Wireless Put Options (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,798 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,839% compared to the typical daily volume of 299 put options.

Boingo Wireless stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.01 million, a PE ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. Research analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 528.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WIFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Northland Securities lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

