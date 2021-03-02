Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $30.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.37. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,151,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 425,680 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $10,951,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 397,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $6,253,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 247,594 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

