Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) traded down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 18,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 54,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.