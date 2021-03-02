Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Stake Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,623,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 696,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Total were worth $193,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Total in the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Total by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 374,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 31,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of TOT opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $48.94.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.