Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $149,000 Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 419.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

