Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,000 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,936,000 after buying an additional 3,665,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,160,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,795,000 after purchasing an additional 158,269 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,461,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,885,000 after purchasing an additional 632,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,199,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 999,769 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

