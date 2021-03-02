Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $93,000 Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,196,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,091 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 107.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,749,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,987 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,709,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,504,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,372,000 after acquiring an additional 524,064 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $37,807,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

