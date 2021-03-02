Toronto Dominion Bank Has $134,000 Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 573.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

OZK stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

