Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 131 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1,350.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,585,000 after buying an additional 66,729 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA opened at $777.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.08 and a twelve month high of $795.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

