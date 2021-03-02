Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 1,770 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 5,709.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

