Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRAY opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.80. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $50.40.
Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile
