Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRAY opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.80. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through Collection Solutions and Sorting Solutions segments. The Collection Solutions segment produces, sells, and services reverse vending machines and related data management system. It is also involved in picking up, transporting, and processing empty beverage containers on behalf of beverage producers/fillers.

