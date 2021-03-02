Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $51.91

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.91 and traded as low as $50.22. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $50.63, with a volume of 17,805 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

