TNC Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $851,701.00 (TNC)

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. TNC Coin has a total market cap of $49.08 million and $851,701.00 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TNC Coin has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One TNC Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TNC Coin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.33 or 0.00514043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00073445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00077499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00055925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00076739 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.41 or 0.00469913 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About TNC Coin

TNC Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,310,424,689 tokens. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com . The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol

TNC Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TNC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TNC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.