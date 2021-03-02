TitanSwap (TITAN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.79 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. TitanSwap has a market cap of $42.50 million and $1.79 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00059222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.12 or 0.00795928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00029585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00061384 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00029641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00041233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00044844 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TITAN is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

TitanSwap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

