TheStreet Downgrades Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $454.81 million, a PE ratio of -22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 76.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

