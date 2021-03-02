The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The York Water were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YORW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The York Water by 125.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in The York Water by 10.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in The York Water by 13.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The York Water by 518.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The York Water by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

YORW opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The York Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The York Water’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The York Water Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

